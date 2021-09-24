When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to New York City Thursday, they did so without the company of their 2-year-old son, Archie, or their 3-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

Of course, there’s no doubt they kept their children close to their hearts while away, but dad Prince Harry found a way to keep little Archie close at hand, too.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are seen in Manhattan on Thursday. Gotham / GC Images

It was a subtle nod, but one eagle-eyed royal watchers didn’t miss when the 37-year-old and his wife strolled out of 50 United Nations Plaza during a joint visit to the city.

The prince, dressed in a dark grey suit and blue tie, held a dark briefcase in his left hand that featured personalized text, just in case anyone needed to know who it belonged to — but it didn’t say “Harry.”

The Duke of Sussex with a portfolio briefcase inscribed with "Archie's Papa." Alexi Rosenfeld / GC Images

Instead, the proud father’s attaché case simply read, “Archie’s Papa.”

It’s a sweet gesture, but not a surprising one. After all, the former Meghan Markle has often found fashionable ways to celebrate their children, too.

In 2019, just two months after the couple welcomed Archie to the world, the duchess attended Wimbledon to watch friend Serena Williams compete, and around her neck, she wore a charm with her son’s first initial.

The former Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in 2019 in London, England. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

And more recently, in August of this year, she was spotted wearing two gold necklaces in her “40 x 40” campaign video that was released on her 40th birthday. Each one was created with a distinct constellation pattern — Taurus for Archie and Gemini for Lilibet.

And more nods to their children could still come while the couple spends time in NYC.

On Thursday, they visited the World Trade Center and paid their respects at the 9/11 memorial. But they have more work to do. On Saturday, Harry and Meghan will be in Central Park for Global Citizen Live, an event where the royals and other famous faces will rally for vaccine equity around the world to help bring an end to the pandemic.