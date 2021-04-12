Prince Harry releases statement in memory of Prince Philip: 'Cheeky right 'til the end'

Prince Harry is remembering his late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, for his humor, wit and charm.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex released a statement about Philip, who died Friday at age 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour," said Harry, 36. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke."

Harry went to share how he likes to think of his grandfather.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

While Harry praised Philip's loyalty to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, he joked that Philip wouldn't have been interested in all the fanfare around his death.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'" Harry said.

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world."

The prince also shared how wife Meghan, his son and daughter-to-be are grieving.

"Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," his statement read.

He concluded his message with the motto of the U.K.'s Royal Marines: "Per Mare, Per Terram." Both Harry and his grandfather have served as the military branch's ceremonial head, called the captain general.

Harry's older brother, Prince William, also shared a statement Monday about the loss of their beloved grandparent.

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William said.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Both brothers will attend Philip's funeral, which will be held Saturday at Windsor Castle. Only a small number of family members will be in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Harry has arrived in the U.K. for the ceremony without the former Meghan Markle, who is pregnant and remains in California as she did not receive clearance from her doctor to attend.

Shortly after the news of Philip's death broke, Harry and Meghan paid tribute on the website of their Archewell organization.

"In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021," it read. "Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed."

Related: