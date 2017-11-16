Royal cameo! Princes William and Harry to appear in new 'Star Wars' film

Pop Culture

We're used to royals wandering all through the "Star Wars" universe; after all, the late Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia was one of our all-time regal heroes. But the latest edition in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," is going to one-up her ... with actual royal personages making an appearance!

Mark Hamill, director Rian Johnson, Prince Harry, Prince William, John Boyega, Chewbacca, Daisy Ridley, and BB-8 at the "Star Wars" set at Pinewood Studios in London on April 19, 2016.

That's right: Princes William and Harry have apparently filmed scenes that will appear in "Jedi," which opens in theaters on Dec. 15. That's the good news.

Prince William and Prince Harry battle it out with lightsabers.

The bad news: They're dressed as Stormtroopers, so you're gonna have to have X-ray vision to actually see them.

Prince William got to know BB-8 up close and personal.

Though the princes had been rumored to have filmed scenes while they visited Pinewood Studios in April 2016, it wasn't until "Jedi" star John Boyega confirmed their roles to The Hollywood Reporter that we started believing in the true power of the force.

Prince Harry checked out an A-wing fighter with Mark Hamill during the visit.

Boyega also noted that he shared a scene with actor Tom Hardy and the royals "wrapped in Stormtroopers costumes" which created a "strange contrast of a weird family."

In addition to Hardy, singer Gary Barlow (of the boy band Take That) will also do the ol' Stormtrooper switcheroo in the film. And in 2015's "The Force Awakens" Daniel Craig also had a secret cameo (Rey did some Jedi mind-games on him).

Boyega said the experience was "fun" and "a great experience."

We decree it so!

