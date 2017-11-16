Royal cameo! Princes William and Harry to appear in new 'Star Wars' film

We're used to royals wandering all through the "Star Wars" universe; after all, the late Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia was one of our all-time regal heroes. But the latest edition in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," is going to one-up her ... with actual royal personages making an appearance!
That's right: Princes William and Harry have apparently filmed scenes that will appear in "Jedi," which opens in theaters on Dec. 15. That's the good news.
The bad news: They're dressed as Stormtroopers, so you're gonna have to have X-ray vision to actually see them.
Though the princes had been rumored to have filmed scenes while they visited Pinewood Studios in April 2016, it wasn't until "Jedi" star John Boyega confirmed their roles to The Hollywood Reporter that we started believing in the true power of the force.
Boyega also noted that he shared a scene with actor Tom Hardy and the royals "wrapped in Stormtroopers costumes" which created a "strange contrast of a weird family."
We're melting watching Prince Harry and a toddler share popcornPlay Video - 0:42
We're melting watching Prince Harry and a toddler share popcornPlay Video - 0:42
More video
Prince William and Prince Harry have cameo in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
Prince William launches anti-cyberbullying initiative
Duchess Kate dances with Paddington Bear during surprise appearance
How to rock red carpet styles (without a celebrity’s budget)
In addition to Hardy, singer Gary Barlow (of the boy band Take That) will also do the ol' Stormtrooper switcheroo in the film. And in 2015's "The Force Awakens" Daniel Craig also had a secret cameo (Rey did some Jedi mind-games on him).
Boyega said the experience was "fun" and "a great experience."
Another Star Wars trilogy is on the way - along with a TV seriesPlay Video - 0:45
Another Star Wars trilogy is on the way - along with a TV seriesPlay Video - 0:45
More video
Prince William and Prince Harry have cameo in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
What advice would the TODAY anchors give their younger selves?
Trump’s water-sipping during speech is grist for comedians
Watch this gorilla go ape for iPhone photos of female gorillas
We decree it so!