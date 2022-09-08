IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What Prince William and Prince Harry’s titles will be as Charles becomes king

Here's what Prince Charles' ascension to the throne of England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II will mean for the title changes of his sons.
Prince William (left) is now first in line to the throne following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, while his brother, Prince Harry (right), is now fifth in line to the throne.Yui Mok / Getty Images
By Alexander Kacala and Scott Stump

The death of Queen Elizabeth II not only means the former Prince Charles is now King Charles III, it also brings changes to the title of his oldest son.

The death of the long-reigning monarch immediately ascended her oldest son, Charles, into the position of king.

Prince William, 40, will likely inherit his father's former title of Prince of Wales, leaving behind his former title as Duke of Cambridge, British historian Andrew Roberts told TODAY. The title of Prince of Wales is traditionally held by those first in line to the crown, and William becomes the 22nd man to hold the title.

Until the king bestows that title upon William, it appears William and his wife, Catherine, will assume a combination of titles: the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, per their @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account.

As for William's younger brother, Prince Harry, "nothing changes as far as he's concerned," Roberts said.

Harry, 37, retains his Duke of Sussex title. The decision by Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to step away from their duties as senior members of the royal family has no effect on any title changes following the queen's death, according to Roberts.

"There is a title for the second son, but it’s already been taken," Roberts said. "The second son is usually called the Duke of York, but (Harry's uncle) Prince Andrew has the Duke of York title for the rest of his life. So if Harry hadn’t stepped back and Prince Andrew wasn’t alive, then Prince Harry could had been called Duke of York."

As for Charles' second wife, Camilla, she is now a queen consort, per Queen Elizabeth’s message during her platinum jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” Elizabeth said at the time.

It's possible that William's wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, could take the title Princess of Wales once he becomes the Prince of Wales. That would make the former Kate Middleton the first to hold that title since William's mother, Princess Diana, who died at 36 in a car crash in 1997.

With Charles now on the throne, William is now first in the line of succession because he is Charles' oldest child. Harry is now fifth in line to the throne behind William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Harry's son, Archie, moves to sixth in line, with his baby sister, Lilibet, seventh in line in head of the queen's second-oldest son, the embattled Prince Andrew, who is now eighth in line.

