Prince Harry posts funny fake text exchange with Jon Bon Jovi

Prince Harry has traded hanging out with British royalty for texting with rock royalty.

The Duke of Sussex had some fun Thursday by posting a fake text exchange on Instagram between him and Jon Bon Jovi, just over a week before he meets with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at the famed Abbey Road Studios.

After Bon Jovi asks Harry how he's doing, Harry says he's "just livin' on a prayer" in reference to Bon Jovi's iconic '80s hit.

Bon Jovi replies that he will be in London on Feb. 28 and has an idea for the Invictus Games, an international athletic competition for wounded military veterans that was founded by Harry.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Bon Jovi adds that it will be just him and not the whole band.

"Don't expect me to sing...BUT I'll give it a shot!" Harry replies.

Bon Jovi won't need Harry to sing backup because he'll be joined by members of the Invictus Games Choir on Feb. 28 in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios, which was made famous by The Beatles.

Prince Harry will watch Jon Bon Jovi record a single at the famed Abbey Road Studios that will help raise money for his Invictus Games Foundation. Getty Images

They will be recording a song called "Unbroken" as a special single to raise money for the Invictus Games Foundation, according to a news release by the British royal family.

Bon Jovi wrote the song to spotlight veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, and it also will be featured on Bon Jovi's upcoming album.

This will be the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, with the most recent one coming in Sydney in 2018. This year's event will be held in May in The Hague in the Netherlands.

After Harry watches Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir put together the song, he and the New Jersey rock star will meet with members of the choir and other wounded military veterans invited to attend.

The recording session will mark one of Harry's last official events for the royal family. He and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced that they will officially step back from their royal duties beginning on March 31.

Their final announced engagement as senior royals is scheduled for March 9, when they will join the royal family for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The pair visited Stanford University last week and then were photographed on Valentine's Day together as they exited a commercial flight at Canada's Victoria International Airport.