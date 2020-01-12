Prince Harry pitched Meghan's voiceover work to Disney CEO in resurfaced video

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been thinking about non-traditional roles outside of the royal family months before they dropped their bombshell announcement, according to a resurfaced video.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet at the London premiere of "The Lion King" in July 2019, where they greeted one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, Disney CEO Bob Iger.

While the former Meghan Markle chatted a few feet away with Beyonce and Jay-Z, Harry took the opportunity to pitch his wife for voiceover work, according to the video which was released over the weekend by TMZ.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet Disney CEO Robert Iger U.S. and Beyonce at the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" in London, England. WPA Pool / Getty Images

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry can be heard saying about his wife, who starred in the drama "Suits" before she married into the royal family.

"Oh, really?" replied Iger.

He ended the exchange by saying Meghan would be interested in a future collaboration.

"Sure," Iger said, according to the video. "We'd love to try."

It turns out, a deal between Meghan and Disney worked out after all. It was reported over the weekend that Meghan signed a voiceover deal with Disney, in exchange for her fee being donated to conservation charity Elephants Without Borders. The Sunday Times reported the deal was signed before Harry and Meghan made the bombshell announcement last Wednesday that they plan to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family" and will work to become financially independent.

The Sussexes, who are parents to eight-month-old Archie, said they plan to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace, which issued an unprecedented statement saying that discussions with the Sussexes were in "early stages."

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," it said.

They'll try to come to a solution on Monday, when Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are to meet at Sandringham, where a palace source says they'll discuss the path ahead.