April 10, 2019, 12:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Prince Harry has teamed up with American royalty for a documentary series about an issue that he has long championed.

The Duke of Sussex announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has partnered with Oprah Winfrey for a documentary series for Apple in 2020 that will focus on mental health issues, a cause he has strongly supported since speaking publicly about his own struggles following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Oprah are teaming up for a documentary series exploring mental health issues. Getty Images

The multi-part documentary series looks to explore issues of mental wellness and illness, provide tools to help those struggling and help remove the stigma around discussing mental health.

"I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,'' Prince Harry said in a news release. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months."

Winfrey, who attended Prince Harry's wedding to the Duchess of Sussex last year, serves as a co-creator and executive producer on the upcoming Apple series.

"Delighted to be partnering with you,'' Winfrey wrote in an Instagram comment on the news release. "Hope we shed a lot of Light. And change some lives!"

The documentary series is the latest project for the Duke of Sussex in the mental health sphere.

He teamed up with his brother, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge for a mental health PSA in 2016, and the trio also launched Heads Together, an ambitious multi-charity campaign to change the national conversation about mental illness.

Prince Harry, who has a baby on the way with the former Meghan Markle, has also worked for military charities in the United Kingdom for years to help provide quality mental health services to military veterans. He also works regularly with veterans as part of the Invictus Games Foundation and the Endeavour Fund.