Africa holds a special place in the hearts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so much that there has even been speculation that the family may decide to live there full-time.

Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, allowed cameras to follow them on a recent 10-day visit to Africa, giving people an intimate look at what life is like for the royal couple. "An African Journey," the documentary from British television network ITV, aired Sunday in the United Kingdom.

"I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment," Harry said. "We've just come from Cape Town. It would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves. Of course it would. But with all the problems that are going on there, I just don't see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgement of how we would be with those surroundings."

The idea of the royals moving to Africa first surfaced in April, as the world was awaiting the birth of Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who also joined his parents on the royal tour.

At the time, a representative for Buckingham Palace told NBC News that "any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles."

Prince Harry is a frequent visitor to Africa. He started Sentebale, a charity that helps kids with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, in 2006. He and Meghan even went away on a date to Africa a month after they met.

"It's a very hard place to live when you know what is going on and then you're slightly disconnected from it," he said.

However, while the couple aren't ready to make the move with baby Archie, they are committed to making many more trips to Africa.

"The rest of our lives, especially our life's work will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation," he said. "There are a lot of things to be done."