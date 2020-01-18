Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal highness titles

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shocked the world when they announced their decision to step back from royal life. In a new statement issued by Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace Saturday, the Sussexes stated that they "will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

The official statement began with a note from the queen saying that "we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family."

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the queen continued.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."

The formal announcement follows emergency talks that were held to decide the future path of the young couple.

Following the queen’s words was an official statement from Buckingham Palace that outlined specific details of the situation moving forward.

In addition to giving up their royal highness titles, Harry and Meghan will be expected to "step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."

While the couple will retain their residence at Frogmore Cottage, it was noted that the Sussexes wish to repay government funds that were used in its refurbishment.

And while the couple will give up their royal highness titles, they are expected to uphold the values of the queen, according to the statement.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/ZAPC5ARUup — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2020

The details of the agreement will go into effect this spring.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.