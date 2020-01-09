Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are planning to step back as "senior" members of the royal family, and that means they have to undergo a relocation. But we're not talking about where they live.

We're talking about their wax statues.

Madame Tussauds London is splitting up the royal family. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Until the couple's announcement Wednesday, the figures for Harry and the former Meghan Markle at Madame Tussauds London had been housed in its Royal Family collection. But no more.

"Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set," Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.

We guess we can understand that logic, though it's a little sad to imagine them not being with their family members. Except, you know, they're wax statues.

Fortunately, it's not as if Harry and Meghan are going into deep storage. Fans will just have to find them in a different part of the museum.

"As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them," Davies continued.

The pair had previously appeared alongside Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Philip; Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The separation will "mirror their 'progressive new role within the Royal institution,'" said Madame Tussauds London, referencing the couple's own statement.

Happy moving day!