Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first dance song is a Whitney Houston classic

How did newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to kick off their brand-new life as husband and wife?

By dancing with somebody who loves them!

Getty Images Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle on May 19 after their wedding to go dance at Frogmore House.

There were many incredible highlights to Saturday's royal wedding, and the late, great Whitney Houston was among them. Or, rather, one of her classic tunes was, according to The Telegraph: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex danced their first dance to her 1987 hit, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)"!

People magazine noted that Markle had said it was her "happy song" in a 2016 interview.

The song was the first single from Houston's second studio album, "Whitney," and hit No. 1 on June 27, 1987. It was written by the same duo (George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam) who had written her the similar sounding No. 1 hit "How Will I Know" in 1985.

What a nice way to bring a little American pop royalty into what was undoubtedly the British royal fete of the year!

