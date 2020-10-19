Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release 1st portrait since royal exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently posed for a beautiful black-and-white photo together, the first formal portrait they’ve released since stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle looked happy and relaxed in the photo, which appeared to catch the duchess in a candid moment smiling away from the camera. The couple kept their looks chic and casual, both sporting blazers over white tops.

The photo was released as the couple prepares to host an upcoming edition of TIME100 Talks, a series of virtual conversations with visionaries around the world.

On October 20, the royal couple will host an event with the theme “Engineering a Better World,” which will feature interviews with multiple leaders, activists and entrepreneurs, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

This may be the couple’s first formal portrait in a while, but they have been photographed plenty of times over the past few months at various charitable events in the Los Angeles area.

The royal couple got to work in the kitchen at Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles in June. Homeboy Industries/Twitter

In June, they visited Homeboy Industries, a social justice organization that helps former gang members and people who were formerly incarcerated.

Later in the summer, they joined in a morning of gardening at the Assistance League of Los Angeles’ Preschool Learning Center.

The royal couple also recently took part in a virtual interview with activist Malala Yousafzai in honor of The International Day of the Girl.

The outfits may be more casual, but their latest portrait echoes their official engagement photos from late 2017.

So sweet! Kensington Palace

In one black-and-white photo released by Kensington Palace, the couple looked just as relaxed as they cozied up to each other, both looking away from the camera.

Kensington Palace released official engagement photos of the couple in 2017. Kensington Palace

Their affection for each other was also plain to see in a seated portrait outside Frogmore House, the royal estate that served as the setting of their wedding reception.