The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday released more details surrounding the meeting the royal family had at Sandringham Estate after Harry and Meghan announced their plan to "step back” in their roles.

Harry and Meghan outlined more about what was decided in the meeting, including their future security needs, on a new webpage added to the Sussex Royals site.

They said it was agreed that the duke and duchess will “continue to require effective security” to keep them and their young son, Archie, safe.

“This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years,” the website said. “No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons.”

The site added the pair would continue to formally retain their “HRH” prefix — so, their formal titles will be His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex — but they will “no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020."

The page goes on to note that the non-profit Harry and Meghan plan to create will not use the “Sussex Royal” or any other iteration of the word “royal.” The site adds this is per “specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘royal’” and they do not plan to use the Sussex Royal branding anywhere after the transition in the spring.

"As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word ‘Royal’ would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard," the website said.

The couple has been laying low since they dropped the bombshell they planned to step back as senior members of the royal family last month, though they were seen looking happy and relaxed when they were spotted on Valentine’s Day in the first photos of them together since the announcement.

They looked casual as they got off a commercial flight at Canada’s Victoria International Airport — presumably returning from their recent trip to the United States. In recent weeks, their travels have included a JPMorgan event in Miami in which Harry served as a speaker, as well as a visit to Stanford University to discuss ideas about their future charitable entity with professors and academics.

Harry and the former Meghan Markle have said they intend to spend more of their time in North America as they transition to their new roles.