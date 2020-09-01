How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked the anniversary of Princess Diana's death

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana on the 23rd anniversary of her death this week.

On Monday, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle joined young children and teachers for a morning of gardening at the Assistance League of Los Angeles’ Preschool Learning Center.

The center shared some sweet photos of their visit on Instagram (be sure to swipe through to see all the pics).

Prince Harry planted forget-me-not seeds, which were Princess Diana’s favorite flower, to mark the anniversary of her passing on Aug. 31. The duchess also carried forget-me-nots in her wedding bouquet in 2018 as a special tribute to the late princess.

This sweet floral tribute comes soon after Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Prince William will honor their mother by unveiling a permanent statue of her next July, marking what would have been her 60th birthday.

At the preschool, the duke and duchess got their hands dirty in the garden, both sporting masks and casual, button-down shirts and jeans, and joined the kids in planting petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, and other plants.

They also read aloud some children’s books about gardening and vegetables, including the fairytale Jack and the Beanstalk.

Since they stepped down from their official roles in the royal family this spring and moved to California, the duke and duchess have been busy volunteering in the Los Angeles area.

The duke and duchess wore masks and gloves as they handed out essential school supplies. Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Last month, they handed out school supplies and other essential gear to kids and families at a charitable event organized by Baby2Baby.

They helped prepare food during their visit. Homeboy Industries/Twitter

Earlier in the summer, they also visited Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization that helps people who were formerly incarcerated or involved in gangs.

The duchess has also spoken out about social issues in recent months and shared her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a virtual speech to the graduating class at her alma mater, the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, she talked about the importance of social activism in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other Black people killed by the police.

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you,'' she said. "I wanted to say the right thing, and I was really nervous that I wouldn't or that it would get picked apart, and I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.

"Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered," she said, "and so did so many other people whose names we know and do not know."