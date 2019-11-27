It's been a whirlwind two years for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they got engaged.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle looked back on the two-year anniversary of their engagement on Wednesday and all the big moments that followed with a sweet Instagram post.

"On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!'' a message on the royal Instagram announced. "They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world."

The couple included photos on Instagram from their engagement, their wedding at Windsor Castle last year, and then Archie's birth in May.

Their upcoming holiday plans involve spending Archie's first Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,'' a spokesperson for the couple told TODAY in a statement earlier this month. "This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen. For security reasons, we will not be providing further details on their schedule at this time."

This Christmas will be just the second time Harry has skipped the family gathering at Sandringham. The first was in 2012 when he was deployed in Afghanistan.