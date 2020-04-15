Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate wedding profits to hunger charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using money made off their royal wedding to help to fight hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have arranged for $112,000 in profits from the BBC broadcast of their May 2018 wedding to be donated to Feeding Britain, an organization that works to eliminate hunger in the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arranged for profits from the BBC broadcast of their royal to be donated to a hunger charity in the U.K. Samir Hussein / WireImage

A spokesperson for the royal couple told TODAY they were “delighted” to see the money go to “such a great cause.” Their donation will help Feeding Britain — which has expanded its food banks to feed even more hungry families during the COVID-19 outbreak — to sustain their programs until schools reopen in the U.K.

“The social and economic consequences of coronavirus have sent shockwaves across the Feeding Britain network. Families living in poverty, who were already struggling to access and afford food, have been put at even greater risk of hunger,” said the organization's national director, Andrew Forsey.

Forsey added that royal couple's donation “will keep breakfast, lunch and dinner, so three square meals, on the table of many tens of thousands of children across our network.”

The royal couple are seen leaving St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018. DANNY LAWSON / AFP - Getty Images

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle are well-known to the president of Feeding Britain, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Welby presided over the couple's nuptials and also baptized the duchess into the Church of England in a private ceremony prior to their wedding day.

News of the royal couple's donation comes less than two weeks after they unveiled their plans to launch a new nonprofit endeavor called Archewell. They are now living in California with their 11-month-old son, Archie, after officially stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

In a statement on April 6, the couple revealed that Archewell would first focus on helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They added that they would "have more to say about Archewell in due course."