Harry and Meghan announce 1st project with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have announced what their first Netflix project will be: a docuseries titled "Heart of Invictus."

The multi-episode series, directed and produced by two Oscar winners, will follow service members from around the globe "who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses" as they prepare to compete in the Invictus Games in The Hague in 2022, the couple's production company, Archewell Productions, announced.

The Invictus Games are an athletics event in which wounded and sick service members and veterans compete in a series of adaptive sports, such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball. Harry founded the Invictus Games, and will both appear in and executive produce the series.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," the Duke of Sussex said in the press release. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games after attending a similar event in the U.S., the Warrior Games, in 2013. The Invictus Games in The Hague were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

"I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

The series, created in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the games, is the couple's first since signing a multiyear deal to produce content for Netflix. In late December, they launched a website for Archewell, which also includes information about its nonprofit branch and their Spotify podcast, in addition to the production company.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear," Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer at Netflix, said in the statement. "From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

