Prince Harry shows off hidden talent in Meghan Markle's birthday video

Prince Harry popped into the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday video to reveal a surprising hidden talent!

The former Meghan Markle had just finished recording a birthday video with actor and comedian Melissa McCarthy when Harry appeared outside the window behind Meghan and began to juggle.

“Oh, my God!” McCarthy says in an extended version of the video shared with TODAY, bursting out laughing as she spots the prince nonchalantly juggling in the background.

She and the duchess made the video to launch 40x40, a new campaign that aims to help women reenter the workforce by encouraging people to commit 40 minutes of their time to help mentor women as they return to work. The initiative's launch is also timed to the duchess’s 40th birthday Wednesday.

While the duo chatted about the new initiative, McCarthy also took the opportunity to ask Meghan if she is “finally going to do a ‘Suits’ reunion.”

“OK, I love Suits, but why would I do a 'Suits' reunion for my birthday?” the duchess said.

“Why would the cast of ‘Friends’ do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it!” McCarthy said.

“They did say they would only ever do it for a historical event,” Meghan replied.

This video marks the duchess’s first public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June. Meghan and Harry, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Archie, revealed in a statement that Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the couple wrote on the website for their nonprofit foundation, Archewell. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe."