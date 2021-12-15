Prince Harry gives rare comments on grandparents' love story: 'Most adorable couple'

Royal watchers will soon get a chance to learn more about the storied life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in a documentary set to stream on discovery+ this week, and in it, they’ll also learn about the great love he had for his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

And what makes this reflection on the late British royal and that long-lasting romance so rare is that it’s an account shared by the people who knew him best — other members of his family.

On Wednesday morning, TODAY shared an exclusive first-look clip from “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” that featured Prince Harry speaking candidly about the enduring bond his grandparents shared.

“From my grandmother's perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage doesn't get better than that,” the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex shared.

The now-95-year-old monarch was a 21-year-old princess when she married Philip, a Greek and Danish prince who’d served in the Royal Navy, on Nov. 20, 1947. They remained by each other’s side until his death in April at the age of 99.

“The two of them together, were just the most adorable couple,” Harry recalled. “I don't know if anyone's ever described them as adorable, but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who, at a very young age, dedicated their life to service.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, celebrating 30 years reign while visiting Balmoral, Scotland, on Feb. 6, 1982. Getty Images

Harry, who’s now been married to his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for three years, described a union that can only be called relationship goals.

He continued, “The places that these two traveled, the things that they saw and the experiences that they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people.”

"Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" begins streaming on discovery+ Thursday, Dec. 16.