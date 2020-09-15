Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Prince Harry's birthday with silly pic

Prince Harry may have relocated to the United States with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but his family is still sending him warm birthday wishes from afar.

On Tuesday, the British royal turned 36, and several members of his immediate family marked the occasion on social media.

For starters, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, posted a funny photo of themselves running on a track alongside Harry. In the shot, Harry appears to be leading the pack, with his older brother trailing closely behind and the duchess right behind her husband. The sweet snap is from 2017, when the royal crew teamed up with other runners for a London Marathon training day as part of an event to promote Heads Together, the royal family's mental health initiative.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!" the couple captioned the post, along with cake and balloon emoji.

Prince Charles honored his son's special day with two photos — one of Harry smiling brightly and another of the pair together laughing. The post, which was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's Instagram account, featured a cake emoji and the following caption: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!"

The royal family's official Instagram account posted a photo of Harry with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II from the Queen's Young Leaders reception in 2017 and shared a similar message, writing, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

In August, Harry joked about getting older when he and Meghan took part in a video call with leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

"I love that fact that you're all so well-connected as well," he said. "That's why this platform was created — to bind you guys together, to use that thinking, that awareness, that self-awareness, that you guys have to be able to make the world a better place. I say 'you' — I want to include us, but I already feel as I'm way too old..." he said.

The duchess had a witty response, too.

"You've got to stop," the 39-year-old quipped. "We're not old!"

The duke also addressed his age in a comedic way back in July during a call about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Guys, I'm aging," he said while chatting with young leaders. "I'm 35 already."

"That's not aging!" Meghan replied.

"It is aging compared to these guys," Harry said.