Prince Harry draws parallels between himself and his mother in 1st look at Oprah interview

In a first-look video at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are opening up about stepping away from their royal duties.

In a short clip shared Sunday night, the 36-year-old Harry opens up about how difficult it has been for him, drawing parallels between himself and his mother, Princess Diana.

"You know for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," he said. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her (Princess Diana) going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

The anticipated interview for the couple, the first for them in over a year, is set to air on Sunday, March 7, on CBS.

"In the two-hour special, Oprah speaks with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," a statement sent to TODAY said. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The interview comes just a few weeks after the couple announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child.