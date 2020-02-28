Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi rock out at Abbey Road, tease collaboration

London royalty met New Jersey royalty Friday at the home of the Beatles.

Prince Harry gave a peek at his collaboration with Jon Bon Jovi at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London with a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram in which he and the rock legend are in the recording booth about to start singing before the scene cuts off.

"I said I’ll give it a shot..." Harry wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Bon Jovi, 57, wrote a new song called "Unbroken" that will be released in March to help benefit Harry's Invictus Games, an international athletic competition for wounded military veterans.

"I had sent him a letter back in August with the song and the lyrics before it came out in America, and I said it would be a great gift from me to the Invictus Games. And long story short, and who knew what was going to happen with him, he had said yes, now stuck to it, so we're doing it," Bon Jovi told London's "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show" Wednesday. He also mentioned to TODAY's Keir Simmons the nickname he has for the duke: "the artist formerly known as prince," in reference to Harry's recent decision to step back from senior royal duties.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who is the son of two former U.S. Marines, will also feature the song on Bon Jovi's upcoming album. The song was written to put a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress and also features the Invictus Choir made up of military veterans.

Two members of the choir joined Harry and Bon Jovi Friday in having some fun by re-creating the famous zebra crossing shot from the cover of the Beatles' "Abbey Road" album.

Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi and and members of the Invictus Games Choir re-created a pose made famous by The Beatles at Abbey Road zebra crossing in London on Friday. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Buckingham Palace also acknowledged the meeting between Harry and Bon Jovi when the Band of the Scots Guards played Bon Jovi songs during the changing of the guard ceremony Friday morning.

Harry, 35, had hinted at Friday's meeting earlier this month when he posted a fake text message exchange with Bon Jovi on Instagram in which he told the rock star, "Don't expect me to sing...BUT I'll give it a shot!"

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi meet outside Abbey Road Studios in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It wasn't apparent Friday if he was halfway there or livin' on a prayer with his singing voice, but the military veteran was willing to try if it benefited the Invictus Games, for which he will remain a patron after he stops being a senior royal at the end of March.

This year's Invictus Games will run May 9-16 at The Hague in the Netherlands.

The fun meeting with Bon Jovi comes as Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, prepare to step back as senior members of the royal family after March 31 as they begin their new life in Canada.

The couple were told by the Canadian government Thursday that it will no longer pay for security while they are in the country. The government said in a statement that the arrangement will cease in the coming weeks in keeping with the couple's change in royal status.