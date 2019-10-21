Prince Harry has addressed tabloid rumors about tension with his older brother, Prince William, saying the two will always be brothers but that they are on "different paths" right now.

Harry, 35, gave a glimpse into his relationship with William, 37, in a documentary that aired on London's ITV Sunday night featuring interviews conducted during his recent trip to Africa with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

'As brothers you have good days, you have bad days'



Prince Harry says the 'majority of stuff' written about his relationship with his brother William is 'created out of nothing' and adds: 'I love him dearly' #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/bW7GVALZR6 — ITV News (@itvnews) October 20, 2019

He was asked whether tabloid reports about a rift with William were true.

"Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it's under, stuff happens, but we're brothers,'' he said. "We'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me."

There have also been plenty of tabloid stories detailing alleged tension between the brothers' wives as Harry and Meghan have asserted more independence. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex split their charitable efforts from William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, by forming their own foundation in July.

Prince Harry addressed tabloid rumors about tension with Prince William that has also included reports about a rift between their wives. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

That announcement came after Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace, the home of William, Kate and their three children, into their new residence at Windsor's Frogmore Cottage in April.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but I love him dearly and the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing,'' Harry said. "As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."

The documentary also features the former Meghan Markle opening up about the vulnerabilities of being a new mother to their baby son, Archie, while under the glare of intense media scrutiny.

"Look, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,'' she said. "And then when you have a newborn, you know?"

She then became emotional when talking about the toll that being in the spotlight has taken on her.

"Especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it's ... well, I guess I also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK,'' she said. "But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."