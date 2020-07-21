Prince George turns 7! See new photos of the young royal

Sign up for our newsletter

A very happy birthday to Prince George!

The young British royal family member turns 7 on July 22. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated their eldest son’s special day with a couple of adorable photos, showing just how much he’s grown.

The photographs were taken earlier this month by his mom, Kate Middleton. THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / AFP/Getty Images

In one photo he wears a polo shirt while in another he's sporting a camouflage T-shirt. In both pics, he's smiling and happy!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Prince George is happy to be turning 7! THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / AFP/Getty Images

Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne, has been spending a lot of time at home with his parents and siblings, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

The duke and duchess opened up about some of the ups and downs of home-schooling their children during the pandemic, revealing that Prince George sometimes tries to help his little sister with her homework.

"It’s so true. George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. … making spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work," the duchess told ITV's "This Morning" show in May.

Prince George and his siblings have made a handful of public appearances during lockdown. In March and April, they joined their parents outside their home to applaud and show their support for health care and other essential workers.

In June, the young prince was also featured in some sweet family photos, taken by the duchess herself, in honor of Prince William’s birthday.

Before the pandemic began, the young prince was occasionally spotted out and about with his parents.

He made an adorable appearance in December 2019 when he learned how to make Christmas pudding with four generations of the royal family: his dad, Prince William, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The group also posed for a family portrait in January to celebrate the start of a new decade.

George also joined his parents at a soccer game in October, cheering on his dad's favorite team, Aston Villa.

Here’s hoping Prince George enjoys a fantastic birthday with his family!