share tweet pin email

It sounds like Prince George is crazy about another prince: Simba!

We should employ this kid @SkyNews ...he got #PrinceWilliam to reveal that #princegeorge likes to watch the Lion King pic.twitter.com/bzdVhwqa1I — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 16, 2017

During an interview Monday, his dad Prince William answered a young boy's question: Just what does the 4-year-old prince like to watch?

Getty Images Prince George in September in London.

"He quite likes 'The Lion King,'" says Prince William in a clip posted to Twitter. "We've watched that a few times."

As you may remember, "Lion King" is a classic 1994 Disney animated film about a young lion cub destined to rule, who after many adventures and songs like "Hakuna Matata," eventually comes to power.

We do not expect that George will have to undergo those same trials, though; Williams' brother Prince Harry is absolutely no wicked Scar.

Alamy stock Don't trust Scar, Simba!

Still, as it clearly proves: George just can't wait to be king!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.