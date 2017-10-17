It sounds like Prince George is crazy about another prince: Simba!
During an interview Monday, his dad Prince William answered a young boy's question: Just what does the 4-year-old prince like to watch?
"He quite likes 'The Lion King,'" says Prince William in a clip posted to Twitter. "We've watched that a few times."
As you may remember, "Lion King" is a classic 1994 Disney animated film about a young lion cub destined to rule, who after many adventures and songs like "Hakuna Matata," eventually comes to power.
More Movies videos
Cher joins the cast of ‘Mamma Mia’ sequel
Meet the ‘Bad Moms’ at the LA premiere of ‘Bad Moms Christmas’
Jessica Rothe: ‘Happy Death Day’ is ‘Groundhog Day’ meets ‘Scream’
David Arquette: ‘Sigmund and the Sea Monsters’ reboot is family fun
We do not expect that George will have to undergo those same trials, though; Williams' brother Prince Harry is absolutely no wicked Scar.
Still, as it clearly proves: George just can't wait to be king!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.