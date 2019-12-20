Prince Charles and Camilla are rolling in style in their Christmas card

No one looks like they're having more fun in their Christmas card this year than Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple are sending their season's greetings in style with a photo of them rolling in a classic car during a trip to Cuba earlier this year.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall released their official Christmas card on Instagram Friday, using a photo taken during a royal visit to Havana in March.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the card reads.

The royal couple made history during their trip, becoming the first members of the British royal family to ever visit Cuba in an official capacity, according to the BBC.

This year's Christmas card was a little more sporty for the father of Prince William and Prince Harry compared to last year's card, which was a photo of Charles and Camilla on a bench in a garden of their residence, Clarence House, that was believed to be taken for Charles' 70th birthday.

Charles and Camilla's card came out two days after Prince William and the former Kate Middleton's Christmas card was inadvertently revealed when a military member tweeted it out before deleting it.

The family photo shows William sitting on a motorcycle while holding Prince Louis, 1, alongside the former Kate Middleton and the couple's two older children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4.