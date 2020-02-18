'The Price Is Right' halts production after death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancée

Sign up for our newsletter

“The Price Is Right” has halted production in the wake of the death of Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of host Drew Carey.

“I can confirm that we have in fact put production on hold for this week,” TV production company Fremantle, which owns and produces the long-running daytime game show, said in a statement to NBC News.

Carey and Harwick in December 2017. Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Los Angeles police who responded to a call at Harwick’s Hollywood Hills home Saturday found her under a third-floor balcony with injuries consistent with a fall. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

This site is protected by recaptcha

Police arrested Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 41, on a murder charge. Harwick, 38, had filed a restraining order against him that had since expired, according to police.

Harwick and Carey, 61, got engaged in 2018 before later breaking up.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

After her death, the comedian posted a tribute to her on Twitter.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he captioned the brief video of the two of them.

Harwick, a former Playboy model, was a high-profile Hollywood sex therapist who counseled marriages and families. In 2014, she released a book, "The New Sex Bible for Women."

"The Price Is Right" has been on the air since 1972. Carey took over hosting duties in 2007 from longtime host Bob Barker.