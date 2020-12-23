Fans of 'The Price Is Right' can't get over this family's huge win

Fans of "The Price Is Right" are reeling after one family walked away with not one, not two, but three cars!

On Tuesday night, the Derricks family appeared on a special edition of the classic game show that featured families during primetime. Dad Cleavant, 35, mom Michelle, 28, and 8-year-old daughter Nevy played the game Triple Play, and ended up snagging three cars.

Adam Torgerson/CBS (C)2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. / CBS

Fans seemed to really love not only their big win, but also their reactions.

"Wow, a big win for the whole family and what a great show, congratulations," one person wrote on Facebook.

Another fan commented, "Amazing job. Not one, not two, but three cars are going home tonight."

"AMAZING. The daughter picked all three right prices," another person added.

But the three of them are only half of this family! There are three more kids at home: Paxon, 4, Phoenix, 2, and baby Poemia, who turned 1 in November. The family of six from San Diego are reveling in their big win because it was even more special than just the prizes.

"Actually, I watched 'The Price of Right' with my grandma," Michelle, who works as a property manager for low-income families, told TODAY. "Since I could walk, I remember growing up with Bob Barker and my grandma would actually help me play hooky and she would call me out from school without my mom knowing, and we would sit home and watch."

But Michelle says her 97-year-old grandmother is very sick right now with dementia, so the timing of their win really meant a lot. "So, like being on the show right now, being able to tell her 'I made it, Grandma, and we won three cars,' has been like the most amazing thing ever."

The family, who also spends time modeling and acting in commercials, promise they have no problem paying the taxes on the cars, and will be keeping all three — and maybe even upgrading one of them.

"We only had one car for a long time, and I was breastfeeding so I would actually pump milk and take a train or bus to work back and forth every day," Michelle explained. "Cleavant was in law school, and raising our baby while I was working and he was in school and working online. So we're going to take advantage of all the cars because this is such a blessing for us."

What do they hope others will take away from their moment? If someone is going through a tough time, things can turn around in an instant — and it doesn't have to involve winning a game show.

"Like, when I think things can turn around, it doesn't have to be 'The Price Is Right,'" said Cleavant, who graduated from law school and is also working on a children's book. "It doesn't have to be, you know, a game show or winning the lottery. It can be as simple as a health analysis or going to the doctor and getting a negative COVID test so you can spend holidays with your family."

"It's always, always, always is gonna work out. It may not happen in the time you want it to happen but, if you keep the faith, stuff will always end up working out."