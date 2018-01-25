Excited 'Price Is Right' contestant almost knocks Drew Carey off the stage

share tweet pin email

“The Price Is Right” contestants often get excited after being invited on stage to play, but it’s not every day that the host nearly falls off the stage.

After winning the preliminary round, contestant Sona gives Drew Carey an overzealous hug that sends both of them crashing to the floor. The 59-year-old host almost goes tumbling off the stage and into the audience, but a set of lights stops him, with neither of them appearing to be injured.

Youtube Nearly falling off the stage was a show first for Drew Carey.

Carey laughs off the fall remarkably well, maintaining a good-natured smile after regaining his composure. Announcer George Gray, meanwhile, makes a joke about the contestant's bubbly enthusiasm, saying, “Sona, do not break the host or our set! And then I will say, how’d you like a brand new car?”

Although Sona didn’t win the car, her positive attitude paid off. She took home $3,000 playing Pass The Buck...without knowing any of the prices.

And while "The Price Is Right" — the longest-running game show on TV — has welcomed excited contestants, famous players and even the grandma of our very own Dylan Dreyer over the years, fans everywhere can appreciate yet another priceless moment to add to the game's long history.