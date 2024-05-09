‘Pretty Little Liars’ cast: Where are they now?

It’s been seven years since Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” put the mysteries to rest, but there’s still one question to answer when it comes to the cast who brought the teen drama to life.

Where are they now?

While the characters live on in the syndicated series and the Sara Shepard novels that inspired the franchise, which now includes Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School,” the actors have moved on since their “A” days.

Read on to learn what they’ve been up to.

Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings)

Troian Bellisario stars as Spencer in “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Bellisario attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Poolman” on April 24, 2024. Getty Images

Since starring as the brainy and beautiful Spencer Hastings (and briefly as Spencer’s twin, Alex), Troian Bellisario has gone on to write, direct and produce a number of short films, series and television episodes.

In 2017, she starred opposite Tom Felton in “Feed,” a drama for which she also wrote the screenplay.

She also starred in the sci-fi drama “Clara” (2018), as well as “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (2019) and “Doula” (2022).

Bellisario took on another new role after leaving “PLL” behind — that of mom. She and her husband, “Suits” alum Patrick J. Adams, have welcomed to daughters into the world, per PopSugar.

Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin)

Ashley Benson stars as Hanna in “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Benson attends the New You Beauty Awards on April 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images

Ashley Benson played Hanna Marin both in “PLL” and in the short-lived spinoff “Ravenswood,” and she’s remained busy on and off the screen since then.

In 2018, the actor-singer appeared in the Elisabeth Moss-led rocker film, “Her Smell,” before taking roles in several thrillers, including “The Birthday Cake” (2021), “Private Property” (2022) and “Mob Land” (2023).

In 2023, Benson also appeared in the Prime Video miniseries “Wilderness.”

2023 was a busy year for Benson: She married oil heir Brandon Davis that year, too, People confirmed.

In February 2024, she gave birth to their first child.

Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery)

Lucy Hale stars as Aria on “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Hale arrives at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Feb. 18, 2024, in California. Getty Images

After playing the artsy Aria Montgomery, a part for which she won seven Teen Choice Awards, Lucy Hale played Katy Keene on The CW’s “Riverdale,” a character that earned her a titular dramedy spinoff in 2020.

But most of her post-“Pretty Little Liars” work has been in film, from 2018’s “Truth or Dare,” “Dude” and “The Unicorn,” to 2024’s “Which Brings Me to You” — and the 10 other releases in between.

Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields)

Shay Mitchell stars as Emily in “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Mitchell attends the Cult Gaia resort 2024 runway show on Nov. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Though Emily Fields is an unforgettable character in “PLL,” Canadian actor Shay Mitchell went on to make many other memorable small-screen appearances.

Mitchell starred in the first season of the hit episodic thriller “You” and two seasons of the comedy “Dollface,” before moving on to the Prime Video flick “Something From Tiffany’s” (2022).

Off-screen, she and partner Matte Babel have welcomed two daughters into their lives since 2019. During her first pregnancy, Mitchell battled prepartum depression, which she’s spoken out about to help other women.

Sasha Pieterse (Alison DiLaurentis)

Sasha Pieterse stars as Alison on “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Pieterse arrives for the premiere of “Ivy + Bean” on Aug. 29, 2022. Getty Images

Sasha Pieterse was at the center of the “PLL” mystery as Rosewood High’s presumed-dead student Alison DiLaurentis when the series launched in 2010. But her character not only survives (and — spoiler — gets engaged to Emily), she goes on to be the main character in the 2019 spinoff “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

Pieterse showed off her ballroom moves on Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.” And on May 10, 2024, her thriller “The Image of You” heads to theaters.

She married her long-time boyfriend, Hudson Sheaffer, in 2018, and the pair welcomed a son in 2020, People reported.

Ian Harding (Ezra Fitz)

Ian Harding stars in “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Harding arrives at the premiere of “Finch” on Nov. 2, 2021, in California. Getty Images

Ian Harding played Rosewood High School’s dashing young English teacher, Ezra Fitz, who later became Aria’s post-school husband.

Since those days, he has starred as Phillip Davis on the medical drama series “Chicago Med” and as a Ford executive in the 2019 sports biopic “Ford v Ferrari.”

That same year Harding married photographer Sophie Hart, with whom he shares a child born in 2022.

Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal)

Janel Parrish stars in “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Parrish attends an Oscars viewing event on March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Like Pieterse, Janel Parrish took her “PLL” character, Mona Vanderwaal, over to the “Perfectionists” spinoff after the main series ended. In 2020, she made the move to “Magnum P.I.”

She then showed off another talent in 2023 for Season 10 of “The Masked Singer,” taking third place.

Parrish also plays a role in the “To All the Boys” Netflix trilogy: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018), “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” (2020) and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” (2021).

Keegan Allen (Toby Cavanaugh)

Keegan Allen stars in “Pretty Little Liars” in 2012. / Allen attends the MOCA Benefit at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 18, 2019, in California. Getty Images

Once his days of playing Toby Cavanaugh on “PLL” were over, Keegan Allen took on several small-screen roles, including the part of Billy in the 2019 Netflix miniseries “What/If.”

He is currently starring in The CW’s “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot, “Walker.”

In addition to acting, Allen is also a photographer and author. In 2018, he released the book “Hollywood: Photos and Stories from Foreverland.”

Tyler Blackburn (Caleb Rivers)

Tyler Blackburn stars as Caleb Rivers on “Pretty Little Liars” in 2010. / Blackburn attends the premiere of “Velvet Buzzsaw” on Jan. 28, 2019. Getty Images

Hanna’s eventual hubby on “PPL,” Caleb Rivers, was played by Tyler Blackburn.

The actor and sometimes singer starred in The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico” from 2019 to 2022, and also in the Discovery Channel’s first-ever scripted Shark Week feature, “Capsized: Blood in the Water,” in 2019.