Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, wished everyone a merry Christmas on Friday with their final White House Christmas portrait of this administration.

"Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," the first lady's Twitter account posted on Friday night. "@realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait, on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C."

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

The photo was taken by the official White House photographer, Andrea Hanks.

The two are both in black tuxes posing together on a staircase of the White House. The first lady's tux is somewhat of a departure from her previous Christmas portrait outfits, where she has typically worn dresses.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

In the top of this year's photo, some of the iconic White House Christmas decorations can be seen. Unveiled in late November, this year's holiday theme at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is "America the Beautiful."

"During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share 'America the Beautiful' and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation," Melania Trump tweeted on Nov. 30. "Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home."

This Christmas will likely be Trump's last in the White House, unless he were to run again — something that NBC News has reported he is considering.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/nIuplZSDBe — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2018

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will move into the historic landmark on Jan. 20, 2021 after the inauguration.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will follow tradition and be sworn in at the Capitol’s West Front, but other parts of the celebration will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, their inauguration committee said earlier this week.

There will be a parade, the committee said, but it will be largely virtual. The committee has hired “seasoned production experts to put together a new and innovative program that provides opportunities for all Americans to participate safely in the inauguration," they said in a release.