Add Brad Pitt and South Korean cinema to the list of President Donald Trump's dislikes.

The president responded at a rally in Colorado Thursday night to Pitt's recent Oscars speech in which he criticized Trump's impeachment trial.

President Trump responded to comments made by Brad Pitt in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at this month's Oscars. Getty Images

"And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his,'' Trump said. "He got up, said a little wiseguy thing. He's a little wiseguy."

Pitt made a joke during his acceptance speech for best supporting actor for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" that referenced former national security adviser John Bolton, who was barred from testifying at Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said in his speech. "I’m thinking maybe (director) Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."

Pitt later expanded on his comments in the press room after the ceremony.

"I was really disappointed with this week, and I think when gamesmanship trumps doing the right thing, it’s a sad day, and I don’t think we should let it slide," he said. "And I’m very serious about that."

Trump also criticized the choice of "Parasite" as this year's Best Picture winner at the Oscars. The South Korean film about class warfare in which a family of poor schemers inserts themselves into the lives of a rich household became the first non-English language film to win best picture. Bong Joon-ho also won best director at the Feb. 9 ceremony.

"By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see it?" Trump said as the crowd booed. "And the winner is a movie from South Korea — what the hell was that all about?

"We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don't know."

Trump then referenced the Oscar-winning film "Gone With the Wind," which came out in 1939, seven years before he was born.

"You know, I'm looking for like — let's get 'Gone with the Wind,'" Trump said. "Can we get like 'Gone with the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard.' So many great movies."

The company that distributed the subtitled version of "Parasite" in the United States responded to Trump's jab.

"Understandable, he can't read," Neon tweeted. "#Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020"