Pregnant Katy Perry snacks on pickles as she checks in from the #stayhomeclub

If you thought eating pickles while pregnant was just a craving cliché courtesy of pop culture, think again!

Katy Perry, who’s expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, turned to the old snacking standby in a new Instagram post.

The “Never Worn White” singer shared a photo of herself, in which she enjoys a crunchy dill while gazing out a kitchen window and wearing an oversize pink shirt with the title of a Smiths song (“How Soon Is Now?”) emblazoned across the front.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“wHaT dAy Is It Even,” she wrote alongside the pic.

That’s a common question for many as they continue the new routines of self-quarantine and social distancing — or as Perry put it, fellow members of the “#stayhomeclub.”

As for her current culinary choice, it’s likely that Perry’s love of pickles predates her pregnancy. She recently revealed that all of her cravings are just her usual foods in slightly larger quantities while chatting with SiriusXM Hits 1.

“That’s why nobody really (suspected) anything, because I’ve always been hungry,” she said of her ability to hide her pregnancy for so long. “And I’ve never liked (doing) crunches, so they just thought I was curvy and hungry. And yes, I am curvy and hungry!”

Perry revealed her pregnancy just two weeks ago, when she bared her baby bump in a new music video.

"omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she later tweeted, adding "or carry around a big purse lol.”