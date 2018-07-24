'Praying for her': Friends share support for Demi Lovato after apparent overdose

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Demi Lovato's friends and fans let her know how much she's loved after news broke Tuesday that she'd been hospitalized following a drug overdose.

NBC News confirmed that the Grammy-nominated singer was rushed by ambulance from her home to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after an apparent drug overdose from an unspecified narcotic. First responders used Naloxone, also known by its trade name Narcan, to reverse the effects of the overdose.

Lovato, 25, is reportedly in stable condition and "alert and breathing."

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The sad news comes one month after Lovato, who's long been candid about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction, released a mournful new single, "Sober," which hinted at a recent relapse after six years of sobriety.

Tuesday afternoon, Lovato's friends in the entertainment industry took to social media to rally behind her.

"I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family," comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

"My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman," wrote country music star Brad Paisley.

Singer Ariana Grande tweeted "i love u" to her friend.

Pop star Kesha also reached out to Lovato, tweeting, "Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you."

Singer Adam Lambert told Lovato to "Hang in there," and said he was "sending good energy and love."

Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott wrote, "You just never know what people are going through so please have compassion."

Model and TV personality Tyra Banks tweeted, "Addiction is not a choice," and shared her hope that Lovato "recovers fully and with great health."

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Michelle Visage let Dovato know "You are not alone in this battle."

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown sent love and prayers and urged Lovato's fans to "respect her privacy during this time."

Lovato has said in the past her battle with drugs and alcohol stemmed in part from her early success as a Disney Channel star. She's also been open about her struggles with bulimia and bipolar disorder.

The singer has used her experiences to become an advocate on mental health and addiction issues.

"I wish that more people can understand from a point where it's not a choice to have an addiction," Lovato told TODAY in 2015. "And with bipolar disorder, it's a chemical imbalance and it's something that you have to figure out your own treatment with your own team. In order to do that, it takes time."