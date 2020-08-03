Portia de Rossi thanks fans of wife Ellen DeGeneres for support

Portia de Rossi is speaking out in support of her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, after an investigation into the workplace culture of the comedian's daytime talk show.

"To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support," de Rossi wrote on Instagram next to a baby blue image that says: "I stand by Ellen" and "Be kind to one another."

She also included the hashtags #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen‪ and #IstandByEllenDeGeneres.

WarnerMedia and Telepictures, the producer and distributor of Ellen's talk show, opened an investigation into the show last month after a published report citing current and former employees alleged a toxic culture behind the scenes of the hit show.

The investigation came after a July 16 story by Buzzfeed in which one current employee and 10 former staffers described a culture of racism, fear and intimidation at the show, along with senior managers who allowed that behavior to continue.

DeGeneres addressed the report in a memo to staff on July 30 after the investigation was completed.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," she wrote. "And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

A spokesperson from Warner Media told NBC News that the primary findings of the investigation into the show "indicated some deficiencies."

"We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them," a spokesperson said on July 30.