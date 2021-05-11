Porsha Williams of 'Real Housewives' is engaged to co-star's ex-husband

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has already wrapped, but there’s a plot twist happening off screen that rivals any on-screen drama.

Just last month, Falynn Guobadia announced that she and her husband, Simon Guobadia, had decided to go their separate ways after two years of marriage. Now another “RHOA” star, Porsha Williams, has an announcement of her own: She’s in a relationship with Simon Guobadia.

And according to him, they’re already engaged.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” Williams wrote in a post to Instagram Monday. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The message, which appeared alongside a photo of herself and her new partner, went on to explain why fans, followers and viewers shouldn’t jump to any conclusions about the rapid romance news.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January,” she wrote. “I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

And as for her relationship with Falynn Guobadia, there doesn’t appear to be much of one at all.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” the 39-year-old noted. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

That appears to include William’s ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter named Pilar Jhena, aka PJ.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ,” she continued. “Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!”

McKinley commented on Williams' Mother's Day post on Monday with a congratulatory message. "Congrats P! Cheers to your next chapter! Happy Mother’s Day ❤️."

In closing her post, Williams added, “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins”

And if anyone is wondering if this means marriage is on the horizon for the pair, her fiancé was quick to confirm it in a post of his own.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” Guobadia wrote in a message he shared just hours after hers. “We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered.”