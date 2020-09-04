Fans are mourning the loss of Lloyd Cafe Cadena, a YouTube star with millions of followers who has died at 26.

Cadena's death was announced Friday on his Facebook page by his family, who did not share the cause of death.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," the post reads. "May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Cadena, who started his YouTube channel in 2011, was a popular Filipino vlogger known for funny videos about his life who had 5.3 million YouTube subscribers and 6.8 million followers on Facebook.

His friends and fans expressed their heartbreak over his loss.

I lost my bestfriend today. 💔 😭 — Madam Ely (@TheMadamEly) September 4, 2020

"I lost my bestfriend today," Filipino YouTube star Madame Ely tweeted.

oh my god. Lloyd Cadena was such a joy to watch. Rest in peace. 💔 — mr (@MissMarisRacal) September 4, 2020

"Oh my god. Lloyd Cadena was such a joy to watch. Rest in peace," Filipina actress Maris Racal tweeted.

Not a lot of you may remember this, but one of the first collabs I ever did was with Lloyd Cadena (he agreed to collab with me when I was literally at less than 10k subs!).



Lloyd was one of the funniest, non-toxic, and humble YouTuber I've ever met.



Thank you Lloyd; RIP. pic.twitter.com/AoPtsoByAs — 范鴻志 RICHARD JUAN 홍지 (@richardjuan) September 4, 2020

"Lloyd was one of the funniest, non-toxic, and humble YouTuber I've ever met," said Hong Kong personality Richard Juan, who collaborated with Cadena on a video.

I only met him and would see him at events but he was always so gracious and his joy would radiate. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. 😢 Rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena. 💔 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) September 4, 2020

"I only met him and would see him at events but he was always so gracious and his joy would radiate," Filipino television host Bianca Gonzalez tweeted. "My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. Crying face Rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena."

"This breaks my heart. You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon 😞 you will be missed Llyod," YouTube star Andi Manzano Reyes wrote in the Facebook comments of the Cadena family's announcement.

Cadena is the latest YouTube star to die young this summer.

Landon Clifford, the star of "Cam & Fam" and a father of two, died at 19 last month in what his wife said was a suicide. Camryn Clifford said in an emotional video that her husband had anxiety, depression, and ADHD and "struggled with his emotions" for years.

In July, U.K. YouTube star Nicole Thea, who was pregnant with her first child, died at 24 of what her uncle told the Daily Mail was believed to be "a massive heart attack."