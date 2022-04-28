Zooey Deschanel shares the wonderful things Jonathan Scott does for her in birthday tribute

Zooey Deschanel is showering boyfriend Jonathan Scott with love in honor of his 44th birthday on Thursday.

The former "New Girl" star, 42, posted a sweet tribute to the "Property Brothers" host on Instagram alongside a gallery full of photos of the pair.

"Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and kind man who lets me wear his jacket when I’m cold, helps me carry the train of my dress all night and never complains. I’m excited to wake up every day just to see him," she gushed.

She added, "So happy to celebrate @jonathanscott today (and every day)."

Scott responded in the comments to let Deschanel know the feeling is mutual.

"It’s funny how time really does fly when you’re having a good time. We’ll ever since you sashayed into my life… I’ve had the best time," he wrote.

The couple began dating in 2019 after meeting during filming of an episode of the Apple TV+ series “Carpool Karaoke." They later quarantined together — along with Deschanel's kids, Elsie Otter, 6, and Charlie Wolf, 4 — during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, seen here at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, have been dating since 2019. Getty Images

Earlier this month, Scott opened up to TODAY about the new home he and Deschanel purchased together in Los Angeles last year, explaining that the pair hope to one day hand down the home to their children.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” said Scott.

He added, “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

The HGTV star also revealed that fans frequently ask him when he intends to propose to Deschanel.

"No matter what I post (on Instagram), I could post a picture of a delicious meal on social media, the first comment will always be, ‘When you putting a ring on that?’” Scott said.

As for his feelings for Deschanel, Scott makes them abundantly clear in his many Instagram tributes to his "perfect person." He's also made no secret of the fact that he was smitten with her from the get-go.

Scott recalled meeting Deschanel for the first time in the winter 2022 edition of Drew + Jonathan Reveal Magazine.

“From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice,” he said.