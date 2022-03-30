Zoë Kravitz wasn’t a fan of what went down between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Without naming the two stars, “The Batman” actor posted her two looks from Sunday’s Academy Awards and Vanity Fair Oscar party, and appeared to share her thoughts on Smith slapping Rock during the telecast.

“here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” she captioned her Instagram photo, which shows her in a strapless pink Saint Laurent gown.

Zoë Kravitz wore a pink Saint Laurent gown at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

But Kravitz didn’t stop there. In her follow-up post — which showed off her backless white dress also designed by the French fashion house — she also dropped in comments regarding the controversial incident.

“and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” Kravitz wrote.

The actor’s captions were met with a mix of praise, criticism and additional commentary from followers.

“Caption Queen,” one fan wrote, while another added, “girl ily but you a whole cornball for these last 2 posts.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “all you had to do was be quiet,” adding two crying emojis. “THEYRE ABOUT TO START DISSING SELINA DELETE THIS…..,” someone else wrote in the comments section.

Zoë Kravitz opted for a white Saint Laurent gown to attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Kravitz portrayed Selina Kyle in the recent film "The Batman."

During Sunday’s awards show, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting the award for best documentary. In the past, Pinkett Smith has been vocal about having alopecia and hair loss.

Smith wasn’t happy about the remark, walking on stage and slapping Rock.

The shocking moment became the talk of the night, and intensified after Smith took home the best actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard” shortly after. In his acceptance speech he apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and viewers, but didn’t name Rock.

On Monday night, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star issued an apology to the comedian saying in part, “I was out of line and I was wrong.” Rock has yet to make a public statement regarding the matter, though Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the comedian declined to file a report about the incident.

Pinkett Smith did not directly address the moment but shared a quote about “healing” on her Instagram on Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, Kravitz was a trending topic on Twitter.

“zoe kravitz lost all her twitter hype in just 30 minutes,” @zenromanov wrote.

“Zoe Kravitz getting eaten alive and there’s nothing I can do to save her,” @RandyEmillio wrote.

Kravitz, meanwhile, isn’t the only one sharing her opinion on the altercation. Venus and Serena’s father, Richard Williams, who Smith portrayed in the film, also told NBC News via his son Chavoita LeSane that they “don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

Smith’s own mother, Carolyn Smith, also expressed her shock over her son’s reaction to the joke.

“He is a very even, people person,” she told ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime... I’ve never seen him do that.”