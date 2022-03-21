Zoë Kravitz reacts to photo of dad Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s bromance

Zoë Kravitz simply adores the bromance between her dad Lenny Kravitz and actor Jason Momoa.

The 33-year-old, who stars in the blockbuster hit "The Batman," left the sweetest comment on a photo that her father posted of himself and Momoa on Instagram.

In the snapshot, the two can be seen sitting side by side on their motorcycles as Momoa reaches out for Lenny, who has a huge grin on his face.

“Well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much,” Zoë wrote.

Like many of Lenny's fans, his daughter was touched by the sweet photo, which the 57-year-old captioned “Ride or die. Brothers for life."

Momoa and Lenny have built quite a friendship over the years and have spoken about their blended family on many occasions. Lenny and actor Lisa Bonet divorced in 1993 after six years of marriage, and Bonet married Momoa in 2017 before separating in January 2022.

Lenny and Momoa both co-parent with Bonet, which makes their bromance even more special.

“We all love each other and we all support each other,” Lenny said of their bond in a 2020 interview with ET, adding that he and Momoa are "not only family, but friends."

Momoa and Bonet also seem to be taking a similar supportive approach after their recent separation. Earlier this month, Momoa attended the New York City premiere of "The Batman" to support Zoë. The "Aquaman" star brought his and Bonet's 14-year-old daughter, Lola, and 13-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told ET while walking the red carpet. “We’re very excited to just be here. ... It’s still family, you know?”

Lenny has also recently shown his support for Zoë with his Instagram tribute after she hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal,” Lenny wrote in the caption. “You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”