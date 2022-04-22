Zendaya explains why she won’t be at the 2022 Met Gala

Sorry, Zendaya fans, the "Euphoria" star is going to be absent from the Met Gala for the second year in a row.

The 25-year-old revealed why she was going to miss the big event when she spoke to "Extra" correspondent Rachel Lindsay at the "Euphoria" FYC Emmy event in Los Angeles this week.

“I don’t want to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," Zendaya said. "Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies so I wish everyone the best."

Although Zendaya won't be at fashion's biggest night out this time around, she added that she'll "be back eventually." The last time the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star attended the Met Gala was in 2019. The next year, New York City went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2020 Met Gala got postponed.

At the 2019 event, she embodied the theme of "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and wore a gorgeous, Cinderella-like ballgown by Tommy Hilfiger that also lit up.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum

In 2018, she channelled Joan of Arc and wore a breathtaking silver Versace dress that looked like it was equipped with pieces of armor. That year, the Met Gala's theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

More recently, however, Zendaya did not go to the event in 2021 because she had to finish up her work on "Euphoria," which marked the first time she did not attend since she first walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2015.

“My fans are going to be very upset with me," she told "Extra" shortly before the fundraising event in 2021. "I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I’ll be working on 'Euphoria.'”

The 2022 Met Gala will follow the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” as a part two of sorts following September 2021's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Additionally, the Met Gala will request that guests put their own spin on American fashion between 1870-90. According to Vogue, the dress code will be "gilded glamour, white-tie" as an homage to the Gilded Age of New York.

The 2022 Met Gala will be held May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.