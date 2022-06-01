Is this the closest Zendaya’s ever come to confirming her relationship with Tom Holland?

Zendaya and Tom Holland are so adorable together on and off the screen that it's hard to remember the pair have never officially confirmed their real-life romance.

But on Wednesday, the super private "Spider-Man" franchise stars appeared to acknowledge their relationship when Zendaya shared a rare pic of them cuddling on Instagram.

The "Euphoria" star, 25, posted the sweet snap, which finds British-born Holland embracing her from behind, in honor of Holland's 26th birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," she gushed in her caption.

Holland responded in the comments of the post with three red heart emoji.

Zendaya and Tom Holland recently appeared on the big screen together in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

It's a big step for the co-stars, who until now have steadfastly refused to publicly discuss their life together behind the scenes.

Case in point: Holland's birthday tribute to Zendaya last September found him coyly sidestepping the nature of the duo's relationship. Holland posted a pic on Instagram that showed him dressed as Spider-Man. Zendaya stands alongside him, snapping a photo of the pair in a mirror.

In his strictly-business caption, Holland wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your (sic) up xxx."

In a November 2021 interview with GQ, Holland addressed the rumors about the pair's romance, which heated up the previous summer after paparazzi shutterbugs caught them kissing in a car.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland said.

He went on to say that he prefers to keep his “private life private” and added that both he and Zendaya were disappointed that the pics of them kissing went viral.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” he explained.

When Holland was asked if he and Zendaya weren't ready to talk about their romance, he explained that it had nothing to do with hesitation.

“I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he said.

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he added. “You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”