Zayn Malik issues statement following report he struck Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda

Zayn Malik is responding to a TMZ report published Thursday that includes an allegation that he struck Yolanda Hadid, the 57-year-old mother of his partner, model Gigi Hadid.

According to the TMZ report, Yolanda Hadid claims he struck her sometime last week.

The former One Direction singer, 28, issued a statement Thursday on Twitter, calling the incident a "private matter."

Malik also said the publicity the report has generated compromises the "safe and private space" he tries to create for Khai, the 1-year-old daughter Malik shares with Gigi Hadid, 26.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," Malik began his statement.

Zayn Malik shares a daughter with Gigi Hadid. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Malik said in an effort to "protect" his daughter, he agreed to "not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

The "Better" singer continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

Yolanda Hadid in 2020. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Malik concluded his post by saying he hoped "healing" would come to all those involved in the alleged incident.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he wrote.

In a separate statement to TMZ, Malik said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Gigi Hadid confirmed the couple was expecting their first child during an April 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show." They welcomed Khai in September 2020.

TODAY has reached out to Yolanda Hadid's and Malik's reps for comment.