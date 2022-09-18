Zaya Wade shows off glamorous long hair in glowing Instagram post

Zaya Wade is debuting a new look!

The 15-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Dwayne Wade revealed a new, long-haired look on Instagram Saturday in stunning photos.

In a series of photos posted on social media, Wade, whose father recently petitioned a Los Angeles court to allow her to legally change her name to Zaya, took her look to a whole new level with flowing hair styled in a high half-ponytail with soft pieces framing her face.

"dreams become reality," wrote Wade, who is transgender.

Wade normally wears her hair in a close-cropped style so the long-haired look was a surprise to fans and followers.

"You are beautiful," wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete.

"Stunning!" commented social media star Tabitha Brown.

"Gorgeous," said WNBA player Candace Parker.

Earlier this month, Wade showed off a different look, sporting dreadlocks that spilled into long waves that came past her shoulders.

Zaya has received tons of support from her father and step mom, actress Gabrielle Union, from the time she told her family she wanted to use female pronouns at age twelve.

Since then, she's become an advocate for trans youth and stepped into the spotlight, modeling clothes for high end fashion brands such as Stella McCartney, Gucci and Fendi.