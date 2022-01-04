Zach Braff shares birthday message to ‘beautiful human being’ Florence Pugh

Zach Braff just showered Florence Pugh with praise for her birthday.

On Monday, the “Scrubs” star posted a photo of the 26-year-old actor posing in a pool to his Instagram story along with a sweet message.

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," he wrote.

Braff, 46, also shared a photo of the “Hawkeye” actor sitting beside a window with a dog by her side.

Braff shared a photo and a sweet birthday message on his Instagram story in honor of Pugh's birthday. Zachbraff / Instagram

Pugh, who also stars in the film "Black Widow," added both of the posts to her own Instagram story and added a giant red heart next to the birthday shoutout.

The actors have been rumored to be dating for a few years and made waves in 2020 when Pugh shot down critics of their 21-year age difference.

After the “Little Women” star posted a photo of Braff to mark his 45th birthday, many haters were quick to critique him for possibly dating a much younger woman.

In a follow-up video that addressed all the criticism, Pugh revealed that she had to turn off the comments on her Instagram page since the majority of them were negative and created a “toxic vibe.”

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love,” she said in the video.

The actor went on to explain that she’s a mature woman who can handle her own relationships.

“I have been working since I was 17 years old. I’ve been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old, and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old. I’ll underline this fact: I am 24 years old,” she said.

Since then, the rumored couple has kept their romance mostly out of the public eye but Braff's public declaration of admiration has many fans speculating that their relationship is still going strong.