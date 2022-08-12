YouTuber Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband Jon Hill has died.

On Thursday, Jaclyn Hill, 32, announced the sad news when she posted a photo of her ex-husband and a statement that his family wanted her to share.

It read, “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022. We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time.”

Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband Jon Hill is dead at age 33. @jaclynhill via Instagram

Before Jaclyn shared the Hill's family statement on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "I was asked by Jons family to post this next slide."

Jaclyn later shared a carousel of photos of her and Jon over the years and said, "I can’t believe this day has actually come. I am so out of my mind right now, I don’t how I’m even going to type this. But I’m going to try… Jon, you were the most kind & compassionate person I’ve ever known. You looked people in the eyes & you truly listened & cared about what they had to say. You had so much talent you didn’t even know what to do with it."

"You turned your pain into art & touched so many people with your honesty in your music," she continued. "You were one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! You made everybody laugh uncontrollably & I will forever miss that about you."

"I know we ended our marriage but we never stopped loving & caring for each other," Jaclyn added. "All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles. My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free. And I know that you’re up there playing the drums right now making everyone laugh. I will carry our memories & inside jokes with me for the rest of my life. Rest peacefully. Love, Twix."

Jon was married to Jaclyn for nine years before they got divorced in May 2018.

After they separated, Jon opened up about his battle with addiction in a January 2019 interview with Billboard and revealed how it affected his relationship with Jaclyn.

"During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff. I started breaking out in hives. So it became noticeable that something was wrong," he said.

Jaclyn Hill and Jon Hill got married in 2009 and later separated in 2018. @Jaclyn Hill via YouTube

But after he got clean, Jon said he noticed how differently Jaclyn was acting.

"(Jaclyn) decided she didn’t want to be with me anymore. And that was a huge shock to me. We were married for nine years. For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean. She often said, 'You don’t love me because you never want to do things with me.' But it was because I kept having to hide (my addiction) from her all the time," he said. "So when I knew there was nothing to hide, I had everything to offer her. My selfishness was gone."

"So coming home to see all my stuff gone and not knowing who she’s with… I was just devastated," Jon continued. "Within two months, I was back on drugs."

Although he relapsed, Jon said he was clean by the time he did the interview with Billboard.

His cause of death has not been revealed.