Love Wordle? Here are 10 more free word games you can play

People across the world wake up, or stay up until midnight, with one thing on their mind: the new Wordle of the day.

The online game is simple. You have six guesses to figure out that day's five-letter secret word. If a letter turns green, it means you guessed that letter correctly and it is located in the right spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but is located elsewhere. And if it turns grey, it's back to the drawing board.

The user interface matches the game's simplicity. The website is plain, with no ads or graphics popping up to spoil the fun. And since there's only one word a day, fans have to make the most of it.

As the game has spiked in popularity over the last few months, resulting in a seven-figure purchase of the game by The New York Times, so has interest in similar word puzzles. Spin off websites have popped up across the web, each adding a unique twist or theme to the game.

With a little something for everyone, here are 10 alternative games similar to Wordle:

Absurdle

Wordle was famously created by Josh Wardle for his partner, who loves puzzles. So if Wordle was created for a kind and loving purpose, Absurdle is more like its evil twin.

Absurdle is an "adversarial" version of the game, invented by a coder under the alias qntm. In Wordle, the game identifies one word from its word bank which the player then has to guess. In Absurdle, the game aims to last as long as possible by using each of your guesses against you. The algorithm finds a group of secret words from it's more than 2,000-word bank with as few similarities to your guess. To win, you have to "chase Absurdle into a corner" to the point where there is only one possible secret word left, according to the game's methodology.

Absurdle, Wordle's evil twin. Absurdle

Custom Wordle

While this option isn’t for people hoping to tease their brain with more puzzles, this alternative allows you to turn into the code master and stump your friends. This game allows users to enter a word of any length, then, it produces a shareable link to a version of the classic Wordle game for others to play.

Custom Wordle allows users to create their own Wordle game based around a secret word of their choosing. customwordle

Dordle

Consider Dordle a form of Wordle for multitaskers. Instead of solving one puzzle, players have to solve two, simultaneously. Every guess applies to both secret words, meaning your brain has to work double time to decode two mysteries. If this sounds tough, don't worry, instead of six guesses, Dordle offers seven.

To play Dordle, players type in one guess that will apply to both secret words, and try to figure out both answers simultaneously in seven guesses. freedordle

Lewdle

If the only five-letter words you can find yourself thinking of are laced with profanity, Lewdle might be for you. Lewdle uses a bank of only lewd terms for players to guess from. The game only accepts crude terms, but there is an option for "sheltered mode," which will accept non-vulgar guesses.

Nerdle

If word puzzles aren't your thing, Nerdle swaps letters for numbers. In this game, players try and guess an eight-figure mathematical equation using a mix of numbers and symbols. The calculation must be true for the site to register your guess. And forget the cumulative property you learned in middle school. Order matters here, meaning in this game, 10+20=30 will not suffice if the answer is 20+10=30.

Nerdle requires players to enter an eight-figure equation to try and find the secret calculation. Nerdle

Queerdle

The self-titled "yassification of Wordle," Queerdle features a new word each day that varies between four and eight letters in length, but is always related to LGBTQ+ culture and community. The game was created by Jordan Bouvier, who recently told Xtra Magazine that the project was an extension of the experience of making friends through the Internet.

“For me, this is my one chance a day to have a little bit of fun and a little bit of levity,” they said.

Queerdle is dubbed the "yassification of Wordle." Queerdle

Star Wordle

If "darth" or "vader" are go-to first-guess words for you, give Star Wordle a try. The secret words for this alternative game features terms and names related to the Star Wars franchise and fan culture. Example words from the game's instructions include "saber" and "grogu."

Star Wordle features a new Star Wars-related secret word each day. Starwordle

Subwaydle

If you consider yourself an expert of the New York subway system, test your public transportation prowess with Subwaydle. Players have six tries to guess a valid subway trip that involves three trains to get from one destination to another. For example, Friday's puzzle asks players to get from Jefferson Avenue to Wall Street in two transfers.

The Subwaydle prompt for Feb. 11. Subwaydle

Taylordle

Taylordle is a Taylor Swift-centric spin on the traditional game, where the secret word always hearkens back to the "Swiftie universe." Previous secret words have been song titles, such as "Style" and "Peace," or have been references to people associated with her such as "Alywn," the last name of her current boyfriend.

This version of the game was created by the Holy Swift Podcast, which dissects Taylor Swift's discography song by song.

Taylordle was created by the Holy Swift Podcast. Taylordle

Wordle Unlimited

If you truly just want more than one Wordle puzzle to solve each day, Wordle Unlimited is a platform with the same rules as the original that allows players to try and figure out a mystery word again and again.