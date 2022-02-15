Candace Parker expressed her love and gratitude for her wife, Anna Petrakova, with a beautiful tribute on Valentine's Day!

In honor of the romantic holiday, the basketball player for the WNBA's Chicago Sky shared some sweet photos of her and Petrakova over the years, including a video of them eating strawberries on a boat.

"You are at the center of my happy…..Thanks Universe for conspiring across oceans, judgement, gender, race, opinions, fear, and doubt to allow me to be with someone like you @petrarulove," Parker wrote on Instagram. "I love you Happy Valentines Day #DD."

Petrakova commented, "I do not even recall the strawberry video 🤣 I was lit. Love our mini-parties in the car or kitchen or wherever we are at the moment for no reason. How did I get so lucky 🍀! #DD."

"Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry also commented on the post with three red heart emoji.

However, Petrakova wasn't Parker's only valentine. The athlete also posted an adorable photo of her and her 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa, on her Instagram story and wrote, "I love me some her ❤️ Happy Valentines Day."

Candace Parker wishes her wife, Anna Petrakova, and her daughter, Lailaa, a Happy Valentine's Day. candaceparker / Instagram

Lailaa was Petrakova's valentine as well. The Russian professional basketball player made sure to give her "bonus daughter" a sweet shoutout on Instagram when she raved about Parker's loving demeanor.

"Happy V-Day to my rock, my baby mommy, my lead singer (preferably 90’s and 00’s rnb), my ride-or-die (as long as there is coffee and wine), my gossip in the shower, my one-of-a kind wife! 💞," Petrakova wrote.

"Also to my sweet, big-hearted, goofy, dancing and twirling through life bonus daughter! 💓 And to the rest of our children (dogs are people too). 💌✨," she continued.

In December 2021, Parker and Petrakova revealed that they were married and expecting a child together when they celebrated their two-year anniversary. The duo posted throwback photos from their beautiful wedding ceremony along with some recent ones they took of Petrakova displaying her baby bump.

"We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way!" Parker wrote. "Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!"

"You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !)" she added. "I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"