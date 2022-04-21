Will Smith’s Oscar slap is addressed in ‘Red Table Talk’ message

The Smith family is focusing on their “deep healing” after Will Smith’s Oscars controversy.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” — which she co-hosts with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris — returned for its fifth season on Wednesday. At the top of the Facebook Watch episode, a message appeared seemingly addressing the actor's recent headline-making incident. The statement, however, didn’t name names or reference Will slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” the statement began. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada,” the statement concluded.

It then proceeded to go into the ladies’ conversation with special guest Janelle Monáe, who was Willow’s “special request” and on her “Red Table Talk” wish list. The episode continued with Monáe discussing her sexuality, coming out as pansexual in 2018, and her family life.

The episode gave no timing on when the family would discuss the recent events.

The Smiths are no strangers to discussing difficult topics on the show. Jada and Will previously sat down for a special “Red Table Talk” episode in 2020 where they discussed her past “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Fans, however, have been hoping for the family to discuss Will's heated moment with Rock at the March 27 Academy Awards.

The “King Richard” star got visibly upset after Rock made a joke about Jada’s shaved head. The actor stood up and proceeded to walk over to the comedian, before slapping him on stage. After he returned to his seat, he yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f-----g mouth.” Rock declined to file a police report that night and Will went on to win the Oscar for best actor.

Will issued an apology to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as Oscars attendees and viewers, before publicly apologizing to Rock.

After Will resigned from the academy, the board of governors banned the actor from attending the Academy Awards — and any academy-related events and programs — for the next 10 years.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Will said in a short statement to NBC News following the board’s decision.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a letter obtained by NBC News.

The two added acknowledged that the academy “did not adequately address the situation” after it happened, stating they were “unprepared for the unprecedented.” They also extended a message of “deep gratitude” to Rock “for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”

Aside from making short comments about the altercation at his first stand-up show days after the incident, Rock hasn't released an official statement on the matter.

“How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened,” he told his audience during his March 30 show in Boston. “So, at some point I’ll talk about that s---. And it will be serious and funny.”

As for Jada, she posted an Instagram with the message, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”